Scott Bessent’s meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng comes ahead of Trump-Xi summit

US Treasury Secretary arrives in South Korea for talks with Chinese official Scott Bessent’s meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng comes ahead of Trump-Xi summit

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for talks with a Chinese official ahead of US President Donald Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, according to a local media report.

Bessent landed at Incheon International Airport in Seoul aboard a private jet from Japan, Yonhap News Agency reported.

During his stay, he is expected to meet with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung before his meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng for high-level trade talks in the afternoon.

Bessent will later head to Beijing to join Trump on his visit to China.

In Japan, Bessent met with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and other senior officials and discussed economic ties between their two countries.

