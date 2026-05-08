'We urge our UNSC colleagues to refrain from artificially stirring up tensions within the Council,' says Permanent Mission of Russia

Russia warns against 'confrontational draft resolutions' over Middle East situation 'We urge our UNSC colleagues to refrain from artificially stirring up tensions within the Council,' says Permanent Mission of Russia

Russia urged UN Security Council members Thursday to refrain from "artificially stirring up tensions" within the Council, warning of further escalation in the Middle East if "confrontational draft resolutions" are adopted.

In a statement, the Permanent Mission of Russia said Moscow has advocated for the unconditional cessation of violence and a political-diplomatic settlement to the Iran war.

The mission reiterated that the current escalation in the Middle East is a direct consequence of the unprovoked aggression by the US and Israel against Iran.

"We support the relevant initiatives of our Pakistani friends and hope that their mediation efforts will yield the sought-after result," it said.

The statement noted that it is important to shield the diplomatic track from any provocations, including "hawkish rhetoric" and acts of force, which could derail the already fragile negotiation process.

“We urge our UNSC colleagues to refrain from artificially stirring up tensions within the Council, inter alia by pushing through one-sided and confrontational draft resolutions, which – if adopted – may trigger a new wave of escalation in the Middle East with highly unpredictable consequences.”