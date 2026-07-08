‘The attack was aimed at disrupting uninterrupted Russian gas supplies to Türkiye. Repairs are currently underway,’ according to Gazprom

Russia says Blue Stream gas compressor station targeted in drone attack ‘The attack was aimed at disrupting uninterrupted Russian gas supplies to Türkiye. Repairs are currently underway,’ according to Gazprom

Russia said on Wednesday that a gas compressor station was targeted in a drone attack the previous night.

State energy company Gazprom said in a statement that the Krasnodarskaya gas compressor station in the southern Krasnodar region was attacked Tuesday at 7.51 pm local time (0451GMT).

The facility, it said, is a part of the Russian gas supply chain via Blue Stream, a trans-Black Sea pipeline carrying gas to Türkiye.

“The attack was aimed at disrupting uninterrupted Russian gas supplies to Türkiye. Repairs are currently underway. Prompt measures were taken to prevent supply disruptions,” the statement added.