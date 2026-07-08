11 security personnel, 19 militants killed in clash in southwestern Pakistan: Sources

Aamir Latif
08 July 2026•Update: 08 July 2026
At least 11 security personnel and 19 "terrorists" were killed in a clash in southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, security sources told Anadolu.
The incident took place when security forces responded to a blockade of a major highway by militants in the southwestern Balochistan province.
Several "terrorists" were also injured during the operation, the sources said.
The incident – the latest in a string of renewed "terror" attacks in recent months – came a day after nine policemen were killed in a clash with "terrorists" in the Ziarat district.
Balochistan, a mineral-rich region and a key route for the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has long been plagued by separatist militancy.