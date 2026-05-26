Representatives of more than 120 countries will attend 4-day event

Russia opens new International Security Forum Representatives of more than 120 countries will attend 4-day event

The first edition of the International Security Forum kicked off on Tuesday in the Russian capital Moscow.

Representatives from 120 countries will take part in the four-day event, according to a statement from the Russian Security Council, the main organizer.

Discussions will span across various aspects of security, the protection of traditional values, and countering neocolonialism and neo-Nazism.

Russian security chief Sergey Shoygu will host his counterparts from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan for a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Unofficial representatives from 12 countries that Russia considers "unfriendly" are also expected to take part in the forum, it said.