US top diplomat to meet Armenian foreign minister, deliver press statements and sign bilateral documents, says US Embassy in Yerevan

Rubio to visit Armenia on Tuesday for talks, bilateral document signing US top diplomat to meet Armenian foreign minister, deliver press statements and sign bilateral documents, says US Embassy in Yerevan

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Armenia on Tuesday for meetings focused on diplomacy and bilateral relations, the US Embassy in Yerevan has announced.

Rubio will meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, where the two officials are expected to deliver press statements following their talks, according to the embassy's post on the US social media company X on Monday.

"Signing of bilateral documents is also included in the agenda," it added.