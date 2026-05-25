Pilgrims converge on Mina ahead of Hajj climax in Saudi Arabia Hajj rituals officially began Monday with pilgrims arriving in Mina, west of Saudi Arabia

Saudi authorities announced Monday that pilgrims had fully arrived at the camp city of Mina ahead of the annual standing at Mount Arafat, the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage, on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Interior Ministry spokesperson Talal bin Shalhoub said authorities had implemented “the first phase of the Hajj security plan smoothly and in full coordination with all agencies.”

He added that the arrival of pilgrims to Mina was completed “with high traffic flow efficiency” as worshippers prepare to spend the night there before heading to Arafat on Tuesday.

Bin Shalhoub said field preparations were underway for moving the pilgrims from the holy city of Mecca to the plains of Arafat.

Hajj rituals officially began Monday with pilgrims arriving in Mina, west of Saudi Arabia, amid extensive services and security measures aimed at facilitating the pilgrimage.

The six-day Hajj season includes the standing at Arafat on Tuesday, overnight stays in Muzdalifah, the symbolic stoning ritual and the farewell circumambulation at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

The ritual consists of several rituals, which are meant to symbolize the essential concepts of the Islamic faith, and to commemorate the trials of Prophet Abraham and his family.

Saudi authorities announced Friday that more than 1.5 million pilgrims from outside the kingdom had arrived for this year’s Hajj season.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.