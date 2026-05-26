Brussels says it remains 'unwavering' in condemning repression, democratic backsliding as measures against 72 individuals, entity prolonged for another year

Russia sanctions for human rights abuses extended by EU until 2027 Brussels says it remains 'unwavering' in condemning repression, democratic backsliding as measures against 72 individuals, entity prolonged for another year

The EU on Tuesday extended sanctions targeting individuals and an organization accused of human rights abuses and repression in Russia until May 2027.

The Council of the European Union said the measures would remain in place for another year, warning it remained “unwavering in its condemnation of human rights violations and repressions in Russia.”

The sanctions apply to “72 individuals and one entity,” according to the Council.

Those listed under the regime are subject to an asset freeze, meaning any assets held within the EU are blocked, while EU nationals and companies are prohibited from making funds available to them.

The individuals also face travel bans preventing them from entering or passing through EU territory.

The Council said it was “deeply concerned about the continuing deterioration of the human rights situation” in Russia, particularly “in the context of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”

The framework was first introduced in March 2024 as part of the EU’s response to “accelerating and systematic repression in Russia.”

The measures were established shortly after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, sparking international condemnation and renewed scrutiny of the Kremlin’s treatment of political opponents.

Under the sanctions regime, the EU can target people and organizations deemed responsible for “serious human rights violations or abuses,” the “repression of civil society and democratic opposition” and for “undermining democracy and the rule of law in Russia.”

The package also includes trade restrictions on exports to Russia of equipment that could be used for “internal repression” or for the “monitoring or interception of telecommunications.”

Relations between Brussels and Moscow have deteriorated sharply since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with the EU imposing multiple rounds of sanctions against Russian officials, businesses and institutions.