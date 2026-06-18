Putin urges deeper ties with Southeast Asia as Russia-ASEAN summit opens Putin praises Russia-ASEAN ties as 'important stabilizing factor' in Asia-Pacific region amid geopolitical turbulence

Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the inaugural Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan on Thursday, urging closer ties between Russia and Southeast Asian nations.



Relations between Moscow and the Southeast Asian bloc are "an important stabilizing factor" in the Asia-Pacific region amid geopolitical turbulence, Putin said, addressing the meeting.

The Russian president noted that the association had established itself as a respected international organization built on international law and mutual consideration of interests, adding that these principles also underpin Russia's strategic partnership with ASEAN.

"The strategic partnership between Russia and ASEAN serves as an important stabilizing factor in the Asia-Pacific region and contributes to the formation of a balanced security architecture and mutually beneficial cooperation," he said.

Putin highlighted the expansion in cooperation between Russia and ASEAN over the past 35 years, saying it encompasses areas such as trade and investment, energy, agriculture, digitalization, science and technology, tourism, and security.

Putin also welcomed the participation of East Timor, which joined ASEAN in 2025, at its first Russia–ASEAN summit.

According to a statement published by the Kremlin ahead of the summit, discussions in Kazan are focused on reviewing the development of the Russia–ASEAN strategic partnership, identifying new areas of cooperation in political, economic and humanitarian spheres, and exchanging views on regional and international issues.

The summit, marking the 35th anniversary of relations between Russia and ASEAN, is being held in Kazan from June 17 to 19. ASEAN currently comprises 11 Southeast Asian nations, while Russia has been a full dialogue partner of the organization since 1996.