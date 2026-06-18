Ministry of Transport says airlines adjusting their schedules due to restrictions in Moscow region

Flights suspended at all Moscow airports due to Ukraine's drone attack Ministry of Transport says airlines adjusting their schedules due to restrictions in Moscow region

Arrivals and departures of all flights have been suspended at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo airports, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Thursday.

The restrictions were imposed after a massive Ukrainian-made drone attack. According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, 194 drones were shot down on approach to the Russian capital.

Temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures have been introduced at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky (Ramenskoye), and Sheremetyevo airports to ensure flight safety, the statement said.

Airlines are adjusting their schedules due to the restrictions in the Moscow region, and the situation at the airports is calm, Russia's Ministry of Transport reported.

"Additional staff have been deployed to assist passengers, and airport services are operating in an enhanced mode," the ministry said.

According to the statement, passengers at the airports are being given mats and mattresses, drinking water, and free mother-and-child rooms.

Moscow came under one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks since the start of the war, with an oil refinery struck, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Thursday.

In a Telegram post, Sobyanin said Russian air defense forces were continuing to repel what he described as a large-scale attack.

