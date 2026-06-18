Russia welcomes prospect of safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz, says it could reduce global market volatility

Russia welcomes US-Iran memorandum, urges all sides to prevent renewed escalation Russia welcomes prospect of safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz, says it could reduce global market volatility

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran aimed at ending the war.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said, "We welcome the agreement reached remotely by the presidents of the two countries, Donald Trump and Miroslav Pezeschkian, to end the military conflict between the US and Iran. We note the firm mutual commitment demonstrated by Washington and Tehran to strictly adhere to the terms."

Calling on all parties involved in the confrontation to adhere to the agreement and avoid renewed violence, the ministry praised the mediation efforts of Pakistan and Qatar.

Moscow said it was important that all parties involved in the conflict strictly follow the understandings during the period of negotiations and refrain from actions that could increase tensions in the region, including in Lebanon.

The ministry expressed hope that peace would restore trust among Persian Gulf states and help resume safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, potentially reducing volatility in global energy and food markets.

"We hope that the establishment of peace will help restore trust in relations between states on both sides of the Persian Gulf, and that the resumption of safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, ," it said.

The ministry welcomed Iran’s reaffirmation of its commitment to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in response to criticism of its nuclear program, while also supporting Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy.

"We express our readiness to continue to provide significant diplomatic support for efforts aimed at sustainable and long-term stabilization of the situation in the Middle East," it said.