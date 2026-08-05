Putin also appoints Denis Lyamin to lead formation of new armed forces branch for unmanned systems

Putin appoints Solodchuk to oversee rear services, says logistics support is now ‘combat work’ Putin also appoints Denis Lyamin to lead formation of new armed forces branch for unmanned systems

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday appointed Valery Solodchuk, commander of the Center military group, to oversee all rear services of the Defense Ministry.

Speaking at a meeting with the Defense Ministry leadership in Moscow, Putin said logistical support had become an important operational task under current conditions and described the work of rear services as “combat work.”

“Following the proposal of the defense minister, it has been decided to consolidate all rear services under a single command. I would like to note that in modern conditions, this is also fully combat work. I have made the decision to appoint Valery Nikolaevich Solodchuk to this position,” he said.

The appointments come amid a recent series of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory, including strikes on Wildberries logistics facilities in several regions.

The strikes killed a dozen people and injured around 50 others, according to the company and regional authorities.

Putin also announced the appointment of Denis Lyamin, previously chief of staff of the Center military group, to lead the formation of Russia’s newly established branch of the armed forces focused on unmanned systems.

Putin described Lyamin as “one of the most qualified specialists in the field” and expressed confidence that he would complete the formation of the new branch and eventually lead it.

“The new branch of the armed forces is only being formed,” Putin said, addressing Lyamin. “I hope that you ... will bring the formation of this new branch of unmanned systems forces to completion and lead it in the near future.”

Putin also thanked the officers for their service in their previous positions and said their combat experience, professional qualities and organizational abilities would help them carry out their new responsibilities.

He asked the officers to provide their assessments of the current situation along the line of contact and in the areas of responsibility of the military groups they had previously commanded.