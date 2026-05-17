A nuclear power cannot be threatened; its existence cannot be threatened, says spokesperson

Nuclear weapons ‘cornerstone’ of Russia’s national security: Kremlin A nuclear power cannot be threatened; its existence cannot be threatened, says spokesperson

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Sunday that nuclear weapons are the “cornerstone” of Russia’s national security, according to Russian media outlet Vesti.

Peskov said Russia’s nuclear arsenal protects the country from threats to its existence.

“A nuclear power cannot be threatened; its existence cannot be threatened. This is what gives us the opportunity to be confident in this, and this is the basis of nuclear deterrence,” he said.

Commenting on relations with Europe, Peskov said growing discussion within the EU about possible negotiations with Russia marks a “major shift” and is in Moscow’s interests.

“This active discussion of this topic (dialogue with Russia), the shift towards the idea that someday we will have to talk to the Russians – this is good,” he said, reminding that Russia was not responsible for the breakdown in dialogue with Europe and is interested in rebuilding ties.

Speaking about a possible EU negotiator for talks with Russia, Peskov referred to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, saying it is “in her interests not to be a negotiator with Russia.”

“If you recall, Putin said that it could be anyone who hasn’t said a lot of bad things,” he added.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia has developed nuclear capabilities with “no counterparts in the world” as Moscow continues modernizing its nuclear deterrence forces.

Putin said Russia accelerated the development of advanced weapons systems after the US withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002.

“That is why Russia began developing advanced systems with no counterparts in the world, capable of guaranteed penetration of existing and future missile defense systems,” he said during a video conference with Strategic Missile Forces Commander Sergey Karakayev devoted to the successful test of the Sarmat missile.​​​​​​​