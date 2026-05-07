Kremlin says all sides in Ukraine talks know Kyiv must take 'one serious step' for breakthrough Presidential aide warns Yerevan's dual-track approach detrimental to Russian-Armenian ties

Russian Presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday that all parties involved in the trilateral negotiations on resolving the conflict in Ukraine understand what steps are needed to make significant progress toward a settlement.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Ushakov said all sides -- including Ukrainian negotiators -- recognize that Kyiv must now take what he described as "one serious step" that could pave the way for a breakthrough in the peace process.

"Everyone understands, including, I would say, the Ukrainian negotiators, that now Kyiv needs to take just one serious step, after which, firstly, military actions will be suspended, and secondly, a perspective will open for serious discussion of prospects for a further long-term settlement of this problem," Ushakov said.

According to the Kremlin aide, attempts to further persuade the parties at this stage are largely unnecessary, as the next move is expected from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Everyone understands this, and so, frankly speaking, trying to persuade one another right now is largely a waste of time, because this step from Kyiv, specifically from Zelenskyy, is now awaited. If it can be taken, then we will sharply advance toward settling this situation," he said.

Ushakov added that all available diplomatic channels and efforts had already been used to convey Moscow's position to the Ukrainian side.

"The Ukrainian negotiators understand this perfectly well. They also understand that everything depends on the decision of their political leadership," he noted.

US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were held multiple times, but the process was stalled due to the Iran war.

The White House on Wednesday said Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov will meet US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Florida as soon as this week.

Commenting on Zelenskyy's threat that Ukrainian drones could fly into the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Ushakov said Moscow had taken all necessary precautions in anticipation of possible "terrorist provocations" from Kyiv.

The Russian authorities had issued the necessary instructions, including guidance for Russian diplomats abroad, and would closely monitor how the situation develops, he said.



Ushakov added that Russia hopes it will not have to carry out the retaliatory strikes previously mentioned in the event of attacks by the Kyiv authorities during the May 9 celebrations.

"The Ministry of Defense also said that it would be advisable for peaceful citizens -- residents of Kyiv -- to also leave the city if, God forbid, we have to respond to the threats of the Zelenskyy regime," he said.

Turning to the controversies with Armenia, Ushakov said "serious negotiations" were recently held with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"Unfortunately, Yerevan continues to try to adhere to a policy of sitting on two chairs. How long one can remain in such a position, so to speak, I do not know, but all of this is certainly detrimental to the development of our bilateral relations, which are so beneficial for both Russia and Armenia," he said.

Asked about the dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, Ushakov said Moscow will announce them together with Beijing, otherwise it would be "uncomradely."

"I could easily give the date of this visit," he said. "But it is customary for such visits to be announced simultaneously in both Moscow and Beijing. Therefore, I would refrain from doing so. It would simply be uncomradely toward our Chinese colleagues."

He confirmed that Moscow, together with Beijing, is actively preparing Putin's visit to China, maintaining daily contacts.