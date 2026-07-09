Belarus, Uzbekistan sign declaration on establishment of strategic partnership Both countries sign declaration amid bilateral talks between Belarusian, Uzbek presidents in Minsk

Belarus and Uzbekistan signed a declaration establishing a strategic partnership on Thursday.

The declaration was signed in Minsk after talks between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived in the Belarusian capital on Wednesday for a two-day visit.

Commenting on the declaration, Lukashenko described it as a “historic step,” saying it formally enshrines their high level of bilateral relations “based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, trust, and consideration of each other's interests.”

“This will provide additional impetus to joint work in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian, security, and countering modern challenges and threats,” Lukashenko said in a statement by the Belarusian presidency.

The statement said the declaration seeks to deepen cooperation between Belarus and Uzbekistan in industry, agriculture, transport logistics, and various areas of interregional cooperation.

Earlier Thursday, Lukashenko and Mirziyoyev held one-on-one and expanded format talks in Minsk.

Following the talks, the two leaders signed a package of documents, including a roadmap for developing bilateral trade and economic cooperation for 2026-2030, the statement added.

Mirziyoyev said at a joint press conference following the talks that he and his Belarusian counterpart had a “very good” conversation, and that the talks they held today “laid a solid foundation for further cooperation.”

“I am confident that the results of this historic visit to Belarus will contribute to the further strengthening of our strategic partnership, as well as to the goals of sustainable development and prosperity for our countries and peoples,” Mirziyoyev expressed.