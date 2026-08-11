UN mechanism finds pattern of Myanmar military attacks, torture, sexual violence Annual report says aerial attacks on civilian sites escalated around elections, continued afterward

A UN investigative mechanism on Tuesday said its investigations found "a pattern of deliberate aerial attacks on civilians, arbitrary detention, torture and sexual violence" committed by the Myanmar military.

The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar said in its annual report that military attacks intensified in the run-up to elections completed in January and have continued since then.

The report, covering July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, detailed attacks on homes, schools, medical facilities, religious buildings and camps for internally displaced people, causing deaths, injuries and destruction.

It said the military's increasing use of paramotors and drones had made attacks harder for civilians to detect and reduced their ability to flee or seek shelter.

“Communities across Myanmar are not only living under the constant threat of violence but are also coping with the profound and lasting impact of what they have endured,” said Nicholas Koumjian, head of the mechanism. "This underscores the urgent need to hold those responsible to account."

Investigators also collected evidence of arbitrary detention, torture and sexual violence in military-run facilities.

The mechanism said its investigations draw on more than 1,600 sources, including over 750 witness accounts, as well as photographs, videos, documents, geospatial imagery and forensic evidence.