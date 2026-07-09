Polish court sentences Igor R. to 7 years, wife Irina R. to 3 years for conducting espionage on behalf of Russia

Russian couple jailed in Poland for spying as Warsaw intensifies crackdown on Kremlin intelligence Polish court sentences Igor R. to 7 years, wife Irina R. to 3 years for conducting espionage on behalf of Russia

A Polish court on Thursday sentenced a Russian couple to prison terms for conducting espionage on behalf of Russia.



The District Court in Sosnowiec sentenced Igor R. to seven years in prison and his wife, Irina R., to three years after finding them guilty of intelligence activities for the Russian Federation. Igor R. had also faced additional charges linked to an explosives plot.



According to prosecutors, Igor R. cooperated with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) between February and August 2022, gathering information on Russian opposition activists living in Poland and individuals and institutions assisting them.



Investigators said the information was transferred via encrypted storage devices through his wife before being passed to Russian intelligence.



Igor R. was also accused of involvement in a separate operation to send a parcel containing nitroglycerin-based explosives and military-grade detonators through a courier network, part of what prosecutors described as a wider sabotage plot targeting European logistics infrastructure.



The case forms part of Poland’s broader effort to dismantle Russian espionage and sabotage networks since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.



Polish authorities say they have uncovered multiple intelligence cells, sabotage groups and influence operations, while strengthening cooperation between prosecutors, the Internal Security Agency (ABW) and European partners.



Warsaw has repeatedly warned that Russia has shifted from traditional intelligence gathering toward so-called hybrid operations, including cyberattacks, arson, sabotage and attempts to recruit foreign nationals or migrants for covert activities.