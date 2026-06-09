Scientists say mounting pressures on oceans raise stakes for COP31 Researchers urge stronger focus on marine ecosystems as Türkiye prepares to host climate summit

Scientists are warning that oceans and seas are facing mounting pressures from warming temperatures, pollution, and biodiversity loss, underscoring the importance of COP31, which Türkiye is preparing to host later this year.

The comments came ahead of World Oceans Day on June 8, which was established by the UN in 2008 to raise awareness of challenges facing the world’s oceans.

COP31 is the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, the premier global summit held annually where world leaders, scientists, and policymakers from roughly 200 nations gather to negotiate and establish climate crisis commitments. This year's edition will be hosted at the Antalya Expo Center from Nov. 9- Nov. 20.

Speaking to Anadolu, Prof. Cem Gazioglu, director of Istanbul University’s Institute of Marine Sciences and Management, said that oceans have absorbed the effects of human-induced climate change for decades but are approaching their functional limits under multiple environmental stresses.

“Oceans absorb about one-third of global carbon emissions and more than 90% of the excess heat generated by human activities,” Gazioglu said. “However, they are facing thermal stress, acidification, oxygen depletion, plastic pollution, habitat loss and declining biodiversity.”

He said that climate policy and ocean governance should no longer be treated as separate issues and called for stronger financial support for marine conservation efforts through mechanisms such as the Green Climate Fund.

Gazioglu also warned that climate change impacts are becoming increasingly visible in Turkish waters, citing mucilage risks in the Sea of Marmara, oxygen depletion in the Black Sea, and marine heat waves and invasive species in the Mediterranean.

Prof. Baris Salihoglu, director of the Middle East Technical University’s Institute of Marine Sciences, said that COP31 should be viewed not only as a climate summit but also as a major forum for addressing ocean issues.

“We should regard COP31 not only as a climate summit but also as a strong ‘Ocean COP’ because the most visible impacts of climate change are emerging in the seas,” Salihoglu said.

He noted that warming waters, acidification, oxygen loss, and ecosystem degradation are accelerating, while plastic pollution, overfishing, and habitat destruction continue to affect marine environments.

“Today, we need to talk not only about protecting the seas but also about redesigning the way we use them,” he said.

Prof. Bayram Ozturk, president of the Turkish Marine Research Foundation (TUDAF), said that climate-driven changes are becoming increasingly evident in both the Mediterranean and Black Seas.

“The Mediterranean is becoming more tropical, while the Black Sea is becoming more Mediterranean,” Ozturk said.

He noted that the number of species migrating from the Red Sea into the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal has increased dramatically over the past century, with more than 1,000 species recorded by 2021 and about 700 becoming established in the Mediterranean ecosystem.

Ozturk said that Türkiye could play a leading role in regional marine conservation efforts and suggested that hosting a future UN Ocean Conference would provide an opportunity to showcase the country’s work on marine protection and sustainable ocean management.