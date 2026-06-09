Islamabad expects 'breakthrough' on efforts to halt Israeli incursion in southern Lebanon 'in a few days' but no immediate deal in sight, Pakistani government sources tell Anadolu

Reaching deal to end US-Iran war in 2 or 3 days 'highly' unlikely: sources Islamabad expects 'breakthrough' on efforts to halt Israeli incursion in southern Lebanon 'in a few days' but no immediate deal in sight, Pakistani government sources tell Anadolu

Reaching an agreement to end war between the US and Iran within the next few days is "unlikely" due to the ongoing "complex situation," mainly Israel's "non-stop" ceasefire violations in southern Lebanon, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu on Tuesday.

The remarks came in response to US President Donald Trump's statement that it could take “two or three days” to reach a deal with Iran to end the lingering Middle East conflict.

“I think we’re … very close to having a very, very good, strong, powerful deal,” Trump told journalists as he was leaving New York after watching a basketball game on Monday.

When asked whether it would be a matter of days or weeks, he said it would take “two or three days”.

"(The) Situation is complex and has entered a sensitive phase considering non-stop ceasefire violations by Israel. In given situation, (an) immediate signing of a deal is highly unlikely," a source close to the mediation process said.

At the moment, the sources added, Pakistan's top priority is to bring an end to ceasefire violations and the two waring sides to the negotiating table.

If Israel immediately halts its military operations in southern Lebanon, and the US and Tehran agree to resume direct talks, there are "high" chances of reaching an agreement "soon" as "most of the conflicting issues have already been settled," the source further said.

"But this process cannot be completed within two or three days," it added.

The sources asserted the two warring sides were "inches away" from signing a temporary agreement to end their war late last month, however, a "large-scale" Israeli incursion and capture of territories in southern Lebanon derailed the process.

'Breakthrough' expected

Islamabad is expecting a "breakthrough" on its ongoing efforts to halt Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon "in a few days" to clear way for resumption of direct US-Iran talks, according to the sources.

Pakistan, together with regional partners, including Qatar, is "still working" to persuade Trump to exert "maximum" pressure on Israel to halt its military operations in southern Lebanon, they said.

Islamabad, the sources added, has received a "positive response" from the White House vis-a-vis Lebanon, although Israel is continuing its attacks on southern Lebanon.

"There is no immediate sign of a halt in Israeli attacks. But, considering a positive response from President Trump, Pakistan is hopeful about a breakthrough in a few days," a source said.

Israel has continued near-daily airstrikes and ground offensive in Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended until early July.

Iran has again conveyed to the US through Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, that it will not sit on table with the US until Israeli ceasefire violations are not stopped, mainly in Lebanon.

Naqvi visited Tehran last week -- the fourth time since Feb. 28 -- as part of Islamabad's renewed push for resumption of stalled direct talks between the US and Iran.

He delivered a "special message" to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei from Pakistani army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir, who has been actively involved in Islamabad's ongoing mediation.

Islamabad, according to sources, has already told Washington that Israel's continued bombing of southern Lebanon and Gaza is blocking the efforts to reach a deal to end the conflict.

Pakistan took center stage when it brokered a 14-day ceasefire between the US and Iran in April, followed by high-stakes talks in Islamabad attended by senior delegations from the two countries. Although the talks did not yield the desired results, the ceasefire remains intact, and both sides have been exchanging messages through Islamabad in an attempt to reach a deal.