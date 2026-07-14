Investigation says products were discreetly withdrawn in Austria, Germany before global recall launched in January

Nestle delayed alert over contaminated infant formula, report says Investigation says products were discreetly withdrawn in Austria, Germany before global recall launched in January

Swiss food giant Nestle delayed alerting European authorities about contaminated infant formula that remained on shelves and in consumers' homes before launching a global recall, according to an investigative report published on Tuesday.

The investigation by Radio France, Swiss broadcaster RTS and Belgian broadcaster RTBF found that Nestle detected the toxin cereulide in infant formula in late November 2025 but did not launch a global recall until Jan. 5.

According to the report, Nestle halted infant formula production at its Boue factory in northern France on Dec. 26 after confirming highly contaminated ARA oil in products, while 838,000 tins were held at its production sites.

However, products already distributed remained on the market without an official recall or immediate notification to European authorities.

The matter was referred to French courts over the delay, with the Laon Public Prosecutor's Office transferring the case to Paris on March 16.

The investigation also found that contaminated Nestle products were discreetly withdrawn from Austrian and German shelves in December without a public recall or direct warning to families.

The European Commission said a "silent recall" has no basis in EU law and that the public must be informed "as soon as a product that may be unsafe is likely to have reached the consumer."

Nestle "strongly" denied marketing contaminated milk or conducting discreet recalls, saying it followed a "strict procedure" and "acted with complete transparency."

Five criminal investigations were launched in France on Jan. 30 following infant deaths or hospitalizations.