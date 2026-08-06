Separate typhoon heads toward China and Taiwan as storm conditions continue across region

Death toll from Tropical Storm Maymay rises to 6 in Philippines Separate typhoon heads toward China and Taiwan as storm conditions continue across region

At least six people have been killed due to the combined effects of Tropical Storm Maymay, internationally known as Kujira, and the enhanced southwest monsoon in the Philippines, the state-run Philippine News Agency reported Thursday.

Adverse weather conditions triggered landslides, rockfalls, and severe flooding across Luzon.

According to police reports, two victims, a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, died in a rockfall-landslide incident in Rodriguez, Rizal province.

Two people, including a 45-year-old man in Luna, La Union, and a 54-year-old man in Alaminos, Pangasinan, died by drowning.

In Benguet province, a separate landslide in La Trinidad town buried an eatery in mud, killing two male cooks aged 31 and 66.

Philippine National Police spokesperson Allen Rae Co said that over 3,000 evacuated people were being housed in 55 centers across affected regions.

Authorities deployed more than 870 police officers for disaster response operations, with over 10,000 additional personnel placed on standby. The country's Office of Civil Defense said search and rescue operations remain ongoing.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines earlier said around 1,660 passengers were affected after about 10 domestic flights were canceled or delayed due to the typhoon and the southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, China's National Meteorological Center renewed a blue typhoon alert as another typhoon, named Dolphin, advanced across the northwestern Pacific toward the country's eastern coastline, according to state-run Xinhua News.

The typhoon, located about 1,360 kilometers (845 miles) east of Wenzhou on Thursday, was carrying maximum sustained winds of 42 meters (138 feet) per second and is forecast to enter the East China Sea on Friday before approaching China's east coast.

Authorities warned of strong winds across the East China Sea, the Yellow Sea, waters east of Taiwan, and parts of the South China Sea, urging coastal communities to prepare.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration also warned that Dolphin could prompt a sea warning as early as Friday.

The storm is expected to make its closest approach between Saturday and Monday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and high waves, particularly across northern and central Taiwan.