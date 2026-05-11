Türkiye's BIST 100 down at opening session BIST 100 drops around 36.6 points at weekly open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 15,025.99 points, down by 0.24% or 36.66 points.

At the last week's close, the BIST 100 went up by 0.15% to 15,062.65 points, with a daily transaction volume of 235 billion liras ($5.18 billion).

As of 10.20 am local time (0720GMT), exchange rates stood at 45.3820 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.4560 to the euro, and 61.7650 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,673.60, while Brent crude futures were trading at around $105 per barrel.

