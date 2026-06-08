BIST 100 ends at 13,860.59 points as most shares advance

Türkiye stocks close higher, benchmark index up 1.22% BIST 100 ends at 13,860.59 points as most shares advance

Türkiye’s benchmark stock index rose Monday, with the BIST 100 closing at 13,860.59 points, up 1.22% from the previous session.

After starting the day at 13,590.16 points, the index gained 166.40 points from Friday’s close.

It traded between a low of 13,580.41 and a high of 13,922.93 during the session.

The total market value of the BIST 100 stood at about 13.53 trillion Turkish liras (approximately $294.77 billion), with a daily trading volume of 171.5 billion liras (about $3.72 billion).

Of the listed shares, 62 advanced while 35 declined.

Gold was trading at $4,331.85 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures were at $94.7 per barrel as of 6.20 pm local time (1520GMT).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 46.1020, the euro/lira at 53.2680, and the British pound/lira at 61.5855.