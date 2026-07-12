Transport Ministry says all forms of maritime activities suspended until further notice

Qatar temporarily suspends all maritime activities amid US-Iran escalation Transport Ministry says all forms of maritime activities suspended until further notice

Qatar on Sunday advised owners and users of maritime vessels to temporarily suspend sailing and all forms of maritime activities until further notice amid an outburst of fighting between the US and Iran.

"For public safety, owners and users of maritime vessels, including leisure boats, fishing boats, jet skis, and all other maritime vessels, are advised to temporarily suspend sailing and all forms of maritime activities, as of the date of this announcement and until further notice," the Transport Ministry wrote on the US social media company X.

"The maritime vessels subject to the provisions of the international maritime conventions, and which operate as per the regulations and procedures in place, are exempted," it added.

The ministry said the temporary precautionary measure was taken in coordination with the relevant security authorities and called on “all to adhere to this update.”

The move came following renewed military escalation between the US and Iran.

Early Sunday, Tehran said it launched attacks on US military sites in regional countries in retaliation for attacks by Washington against Iranian targets.

It came after the US military’s Central Command said it hit some 140 targets in strikes in Iran following another Iranian attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.