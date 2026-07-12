Tehran says future Hormuz arrangements should be made in consultation between Iran, Oman Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman says Saturday’s talks in Oman focused on managing Hormuz shipping

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Sunday that future management of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz should be determined through consultations between Iran and Oman.

Baqaei said Saturday's discussions between Tehran and Muscat during Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Oman focused on arrangements for managing shipping in the strategic waterway, according to the state news agency IRNA.

"Oman and Iran agreed to continue discussions at the political and technical-legal levels to reach a common understanding" regarding shipping security in Hormuz, he added.

A delegation from Qatar was also present at “some of” Saturday's talks, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy, said Tehran is now in control of the strait.

"We have taken control of the Strait of Hormuz with power, and we will preserve it with power as well,” he said on the US social media company X.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said early Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed until further notice amid an exchange of attacks between Tehran and Washington.

In mid-June, Iran and the US reached a Pakistani-brokered agreement aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace deal.

Key issues between the parties also include the Strait of Hormuz, which is the world's most critical maritime corridor, handling roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments.