Certification confirms E5000 locomotive complies with EU interoperability standards, paving way for exports worldwide

Türkiye’s first domestically produced electric locomotive secures EU certification Certification confirms E5000 locomotive complies with EU interoperability standards, paving way for exports worldwide

Türkiye plans to produce 95 next-generation electric locomotives, with 30 completed so far





Türkiye’s first domestically designed and manufactured electric locomotive, the E5000, has received the European Union’s Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSI) certification, the country’s transport and infrastructure minister said Thursday.

The certification confirms that the locomotive, produced by state-owned rail vehicle manufacturer TURASAS, meets EU interoperability standards, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a statement.



“This officially certifies that our locomotive complies with EU standards. We now have the opportunity to sell it both to the EU and worldwide,” he said.

The certificate was presented to TURASAS General Manager Selim Kocbay by Caglar Tabak, director general of transport services regulation, at a ceremony attended by Uraloglu at the ministry in Ankara.

Uraloglu said the locomotive, manufactured at TURASAS’ facility in the northwestern province of Eskisehir, underwent rigorous testing both at the production plant and in the field to assess its performance.

The certification also demonstrates that Türkiye can manufacture a domestically developed locomotive that meets international standards, he added.

Türkiye plans to manufacture 95 next-generation electric locomotives under the E5000 project. Serial production is underway, and 30 units have been completed to date.