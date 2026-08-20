Türkiye to continue standing with Syria against Netanyahu's 'destabilizing activities' Communications director says Netanyahu's threats against Türkiye, Syria reflect his ‘growing int’l isolation, political fears, delusions’

Türkiye will continue to stand with Syria and other regional states that pursue peaceful policies in countering the "destabilizing activities" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on Thursday.

Responding to Anadolu's questions on Netanyahu's remarks targeting Türkiye, Duran said Netanyahu's threats and falsehoods directed at Türkiye and Syria reflected "his growing international isolation, political fears, and delusions."

He said attempts to mislead the international community by creating "imaginary threats and enemies" were no longer effective because the international community had reached a consensus on the nature of Israel's policies.

Duran said reactions from the US, the UK, and the wider international community to Israel's policies were increasing, arguing that Netanyahu had embraced such rhetoric because of upcoming elections and domestic political concerns.

"He sees hostility toward Türkiye as a political lifeline. Moreover, in competition with other radical parties, he is fueling hostility toward Türkiye and other countries in the region," Duran said.

He added that Netanyahu was also pursuing foreign policy objectives through such rhetoric.

"His aggressive policies from Gaza to Syria and Lebanon, the settler violence he has tolerated, and the statements of extremist figures, particularly ministers in his cabinet, have reduced Israel's image to one of the lowest points in its history," he said.

Netanyahu and those he described as his accomplices were attempting to divert attention from their own actions by accusing regional countries, particularly Türkiye, Duran said.

"His attempt to blame Türkiye after attacking Syria is the clearest example of this," he also said.

"But there is one thing they forget. The problem is not that people do not understand Israel's policies well enough; it is that more and more people understand and reject those policies,” he said, adding: “That is why such accusations, as well as high-budget communication campaigns, produce only limited results.”

Strong regional stance

Asked whether Netanyahu's remarks could result in Israel expanding its confrontation toward Türkiye, Duran said the international community and regional countries were taking a strong stance against what he called Netanyahu's occupation mentality and project to ignite a regional war.

"The entire region is coming together against a strategic destabilizing actor. Especially over the past three years, the whole region has witnessed the destruction and war caused by an aggressive neighbor," he said.

Duran said the current Israeli government had abandoned diplomacy and dialogue, arguing that it equated security not with stability and diplomacy but with continuous aggression.

"The main dynamic behind its attitude toward Türkiye is not that Türkiye poses a threat to Israel, but rather that Türkiye, through its current strength and influence, pursues sound policies opposing the damage Israel causes to regional security and stability," he said.

Commenting on criticism of Netanyahu's remarks within Israel, Duran said Türkiye remained committed to promoting peace and reconciliation.

"Our primary concern is ending the bloodshed and suffering in the region, and the situation in Gaza and the Palestinian issue are of vital importance to us," he said.

He added that Israeli opposition figures had frequently described Netanyahu's anti-Türkiye rhetoric as "irresponsible, extreme, and foolish," saying it had created concern within Israeli society.

"Even Israeli politicians admit that Israel has been losing many of its allies and has become increasingly discredited. Moreover, the policy of creating tensions with Türkiye has produced no tangible gains," he said.

‘Genocidal Netanyahu’

Duran described Türkiye as "a NATO ally that has repeatedly reinforced its regional and global influence, strengthened its hard power, and continuously developed its advanced capabilities."

He said the wisest course for the Israeli government would be to work toward a two-state solution instead of issuing threats to neighboring countries, targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, and planning new unauthorized settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to counter the destabilizing activities of genocidal Netanyahu and stand by all countries in our region, especially Syria, that pursue peaceful policies," Duran said.

He described Türkiye as one of the region's most experienced and deeply rooted states.

"Our state tradition is profound. We are a prudent, calm, and powerful country," he said.

"History clearly shows that there is nothing we cannot do for our own security, the survival of our state and the well-being of our nation. That understanding has not changed today," he noted.

Duran said Türkiye had enough experience not to fall into "the games of figures like Netanyahu, who seek to undermine peace and stability in our region."

"We are a country respected around the world for our approach of prioritizing peace and striving for peace in our region and globally," he said.

"The prudent and peaceful foreign policy of Türkiye will thwart the bloody schemes of discredited figures like Netanyahu, who would not hesitate to set the region ablaze to secure their own political future."

"No one can disturb the peace of our nation and our friends. Türkiye will never allow that," he added.