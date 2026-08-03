Türkiye’s exports hit record $25.6B in July

Mücahithan Avcıoğlu
03 August 2026•Update: 03 August 2026
Türkiye’s exports rose 2.9% year-on-year to $25.6 billion in July, marking the highest export figure ever recorded for the month, Trade Minister Omer Bolat said Monday.
Imports increased 5.2% from a year earlier to nearly $33 billion, while the country’s foreign trade volume expanded 4.1% to $58.6 billion, Bolat told a press conference in Ankara.
The foreign trade deficit widened 14% to $7.37 billion, compared with $6.46 billion in July 2025.
The export-to-import coverage ratio declined by 1.7 percentage points to 77.7%.
During the January-July period, exports grew 3.4% year-on-year to $161.6 billion, while imports rose 4.7% to $222.1 billion.
The seven-month foreign trade deficit increased 8.2% to $60.5 billion, with total trade volume rising 4.1% to $383.7 billion.
The export-to-import coverage ratio stood at 72.8%, down from 73.6% in the same period last year.
Annualized exports reached an all-time high of $278.6 billion as of July, increasing 3.4% from the previous 12-month period, Bolat said.
Annualized imports climbed 4.9% to $375.3 billion, while the foreign trade deficit rose 9.5% to $96.8 billion.
The annualized foreign trade volume increased 4.3% to $653.9 billion, while the export-to-import coverage ratio fell to 74.2% from 75.3%.