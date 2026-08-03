Annualized exports reach all-time high of $278.6B, says trade minister

Türkiye’s exports hit record $25.6B in July Annualized exports reach all-time high of $278.6B, says trade minister

Türkiye’s exports rose 2.9% year-on-year to $25.6 billion in July, marking the highest export figure ever recorded for the month, Trade Minister Omer Bolat said Monday.

Imports increased 5.2% from a year earlier to nearly $33 billion, while the country’s foreign trade volume expanded 4.1% to $58.6 billion, Bolat told a press conference in Ankara.

The foreign trade deficit widened 14% to $7.37 billion, compared with $6.46 billion in July 2025.

The export-to-import coverage ratio declined by 1.7 percentage points to 77.7%.

During the January-July period, exports grew 3.4% year-on-year to $161.6 billion, while imports rose 4.7% to $222.1 billion.

The seven-month foreign trade deficit increased 8.2% to $60.5 billion, with total trade volume rising 4.1% to $383.7 billion.

The export-to-import coverage ratio stood at 72.8%, down from 73.6% in the same period last year.

Annualized exports reached an all-time high of $278.6 billion as of July, increasing 3.4% from the previous 12-month period, Bolat said.

Annualized imports climbed 4.9% to $375.3 billion, while the foreign trade deficit rose 9.5% to $96.8 billion.

The annualized foreign trade volume increased 4.3% to $653.9 billion, while the export-to-import coverage ratio fell to 74.2% from 75.3%.