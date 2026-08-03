Istanbul Airport serves 289,260 passengers on Aug. 1, marking its highest-ever daily passenger total, says Türkiye's transport minister

Istanbul Airport sets European daily passenger record Istanbul Airport serves 289,260 passengers on Aug. 1, marking its highest-ever daily passenger total, says Türkiye's transport minister

Istanbul Airport served a record 289,260 passengers on Saturday, Türkiye's transport and infrastructure minister said.

Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a written statement that the airport set a new passenger record on Aug. 1.

"Istanbul Airport reached the highest daily passenger total of all time in Türkiye and Europe," Uraloglu said. "With this figure, our Istanbul Airport set a new record."

Uraloglu said the airport continues to grow in strategic importance in international aviation.

He said Istanbul Airport ranks among the world's leading airports because of its capacity, strong infrastructure and quality of service.

"This new record once again demonstrated that our airport has further strengthened its position as a global transfer hub," Uraloglu said.