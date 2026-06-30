Türkiye has become key player in regional transit corridor, says Turkish trade minister, urging EU to protect established supply chains as new protectionist proposal threatens decades-old Customs Union

Türkiye calls for easier EU visa rules, clarity on ‘Made in EU’ specifications Türkiye has become key player in regional transit corridor, says Turkish trade minister, urging EU to protect established supply chains as new protectionist proposal threatens decades-old Customs Union

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat discussed bilateral trade and diplomatic relations during a recent meeting with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos in Ankara.

Bolat told members of the press that the talks prominently featured ongoing efforts to update the decades-old Customs Union, as modernization talks were focused on key areas like public procurement, digital trade, and enhanced regional connectivity.

He stated that the Cascade System, which was implemented last year, reduced wait times and increased the issuance of long-term visas, but the increasing trade, tourism, and educational cooperation between Türkiye and the EU necessitate a visa-free travel regime.

The minister noted that simplifying the visa application process is Ankara’s top diplomatic priority until full visa-free travel is achieved.

He mentioned that the talks involved the EU’s recent Industrial Accelerator Act proposal, saying the protectionist approach requires corrections to resolve several crucial details needing clarification since Türkiye’s acceptance into the “Made in EU” origin framework.

Bolat emphasized that the Customs Union's industrial integration achieved over the past 30 years must not be undermined by new protectionist regulations, as the proposal threatens to disrupt established supply chains and violate free movement policies.

He said Türkiye’s investments in its transport and infrastructure over the past 23 years have transformed the country into a hub with one of the world’s most modern infrastructures.

He mentioned that the Middle East war revealed the need to establish alternative corridors, highlighting Türkiye’s importance.

During the talks, the EU side said they attach great importance to Türkiye’s role in Europe’s defense bloc, both in terms of its military and defense industries, he added.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul