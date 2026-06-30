US Treasury chief says only China buying Iranian oil as others wary of sanctions risk Buyers remain cautious over possibility of reimposed sanctions, giving Tehran incentive to negotiate, Scott Bessent tells Fox News

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday that China remains the only buyer of Iranian oil, while other countries are staying cautious due to the risk that Washington could reimpose sanctions.

Speaking to Fox News, Bessent said most potential buyers were reluctant to purchase Iranian crude amid uncertainty over whether it could again be subject to US sanctions.

“The Iranians thus far have not been able to sell their oil, because the buyers are a little wary of, will it be re-sanctioned,” Bessent said.

He added that no country other than China, which had already been buying Iranian oil while it was under sanctions, had purchased Iranian crude, leaving it “still trading at a discount.”

Bessent said the limited buyer base gives Tehran an incentive to engage in negotiations with Washington, referring to further talks following a framework peace deal reached earlier this month.

“This is a reason for the Iranians really to embrace these negotiations,” he said.