Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday's open BIST 100 index gains around 63 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 14,253.05, up 0.44%, or 63.10 points, from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 fell 2.12% to close at 14,189.96 points, with a daily transaction volume of 200.8 billion Turkish liras ($4.28 billion).

As of 9.50 am (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 46.8750 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.7520 to the euro, and 63.0415 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,104.35, while Brent crude oil futures traded at $77.85 per barrel.