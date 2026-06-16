Turkish stock exchange ends Tuesday in green Benchmark BIST 100 index rises 46.67 points in closing session

The Turkish benchmark stock index closed Tuesday at 14,493.09 points, up 0.32% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 14,482.86, the BIST 100 index rose 46.67 points from Monday’s close.

The day’s low was 14,417.90, while the high was 14,575.31.

A total of 44 indices rose in value, while 52 closed in the red.

Transaction volume reached 191.8 billion Turkish liras ($4.14 billion), while the total market value of the index stood at 14.15 trillion liras ($306.42 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 46.2990 as of 7 pm local time (1600GMT), while the EUR/TRY rate stood at 53.8180 and the GBP/TRY at 62.2710.

Gold was priced at $4,337.60 per ounce, while Brent crude futures stood at $78.77.