Turkish stock exchange down at Wednesday's open BIST 100 index loses around 40 points at midweek opening session

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 14,456.75 points, decreasing 0.28% or 40.62 points from the previous close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 rose 0.50% to close at 14,497.37 points, with a daily transaction volume of 204.5 billion Turkish liras ($4.36 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 46.8575 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.5365 to the euro, and 62.6370 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,125.05, while Brent crude oil futures were trading at $76.60 per barrel.