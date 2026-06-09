Türkiye strongly supports Syrian government to help lift embargoes imposed by US and EU, Turkish trade minister says

Turkish officials outline economic integration plans with Syria Türkiye strongly supports Syrian government to help lift embargoes imposed by US and EU, Turkish trade minister says

Turkish officials highlighted growing economic ties with Syria during Citi Economies Summit in southeast Turkish province Gaziantep, announcing plans to open new customs gates and targeting a $10 billion trade volume in the coming years.

The summit, organizing by Anadolu in cooperation Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality on Tuesday, gathered Turkish and Syrian officials and business people.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat stated that the two nations aim to reach a $5 billion annual trade volume within two years and and $10 billion by the early 2030s.

"We are fully prepared for the opening of the Islahiye Customs Gate, and by working together, we will be able to announce its opening as soon as possible," the minister said.

Officials also informed their Syrian counterparts about their readiness to open the customs gate between Nusaybin and Qamishli.

Bolat emphasized that Türkiye gave top priority to protecting Syria's territorial integrity and national unity after the revolution on Dec. 8, 2024.

He added that Turkish banks reached an agreement to open branches in Syria as central banks continue their negotiations.

Türkiye strongly supported the Syrian government to help lift embargoes imposed by the US and the EU.

Gaziantep exported $900 million worth of goods to Syria last year and reached $350 million in the first five months of this year.



Long-term partnerships



Turkish Ambassador to Damascus, Nuh Yilmaz, described Türkiye as Syria's gateway to global markets and Europe.

Yilmaz characterized Syria as a strategic logistics corridor connecting Türkiye to the Middle East and the Gulf region.

The ambassador advised investors to establish long-term partnerships rather than focusing solely on short-term trade.

He recommended the Aleppo-Idlib region as a primary investment area due to its stable energy supply and skilled workforce.

Yilmaz pointed out that security conditions in Syria improved significantly after the central government regained control of various territories.

Turkish officials also started working with the immigration authority to facilitate visa processes for Syrians making a definitive return to their home country.

Revitalization of historical logistics networks



Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Sahin highlighted the massive opportunities existing between Aleppo and Gaziantep.

Sahin called for the revitalization of historical logistics networks to boost regional trade.

Gaziantep Governor Kemal Ceber stressed the necessity of standing shoulder to shoulder to build a shared future based on historical ties.

He predicted that the border area will soon become the new economic hub of Türkiye.

