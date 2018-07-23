Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open

By Diyar Guldogan



ANKARA

Turkey's stock exchange increased 0.78 percent, or 729.71 points, to open at 94,812.05 points on Monday.

Among all sector indices, the telecommunication index posted the best performance, up 1.65 percent, while the basic metal index came up as worst, down 0.04 percent.

The BIST banking index and the BIST holding index increased 1.22 percent and 0.75 percent, respectively.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 94,082.34, up 1.16 percent, with a trade volume of 6.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.35 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreased to 4.7700 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday. It was 4.7810 at Friday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate decreased to 5.6000, compared to Friday's close of 5.6070.

The price of Brent oil was $72.95 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday.