Event in Damascus to bring together officials and business leaders as economic ties begin to recover

Syria to host 1st US business forum after sanctions eased Event in Damascus to bring together officials and business leaders as economic ties begin to recover

Syria will host its first business forum with the United States on Monday, marking another step toward restoring economic ties after Washington eased decades of sanctions.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Economy and Industry and the Syrian-American Business Council, will bring together government officials, investors and business leaders from both countries, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Discussions will focus on Syria’s economic recovery, reform plans and investment opportunities, with participants also expected to explore ways to expand private-sector cooperation.

The forum comes as Damascus seeks to attract foreign investment following the easing of US sanctions.

Last year, Washington issued Syria General License 25 and granted exemptions under the Caesar Act to facilitate investment supporting Syria’s recovery. US President Donald Trump later signed an executive order lifting US sanctions on Syria.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref

