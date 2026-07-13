Attacks targeted agricultural water pumping station in Khuzestan, military base in Isfahan, 3 sites in Abadan, Iranian officials say

4 killed, 14 injured in separate US strikes in southwestern, central Iran: Officials Attacks targeted agricultural water pumping station in Khuzestan, military base in Isfahan, 3 sites in Abadan, Iranian officials say

At least four people were killed and 14 others injured in separate US strikes across southwestern and central Iran on Monday, according to Iranian officials.

In Khuzestan province, Deputy Governor Valiollah Hayati said a US strike hit an agricultural water pumping station in Mahshahr County, killing a security guard working at the facility and injuring four others, the semi-official Mehr News Agency reported.

He said the injured were receiving medical treatment, without providing further details on the extent of their injuries.

In a separate incident, Isfahan Deputy Governor for Security Affairs Akbar Salehi said a US attack targeted a military base in the city of Nain in central Iran, killing one person and injuring seven others.

Salehi told the official IRNA news agency that the strike occurred in the early hours of Monday and that all of the injured were treated as outpatients.

US projectiles also hit three locations in Abadan County in the southwestern Khuzestan province, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported, citing a provincial deputy governor.

The official said two people were killed and three others injured in the attack, adding that initial assessments were still underway and further details would be released later.

The attacks were part of a new wave of US strikes reported across southern Iran early Monday, including in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Qeshm Island, Jask, Bushehr, and Kangan.

The US Central Command said the latest strikes were intended to further degrade what it described as Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.