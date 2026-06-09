Germany's exports increase 3.6% to $157.7B in April, imports up 6.2% to $141B

German exports surge 3.6% year-on-year in April Germany's exports increase 3.6% to $157.7B in April, imports up 6.2% to $141B

German exports increased 3.6% on a yearly basis in April, totaling €136.6 billion ($157.7 billion), according to official data released on Tuesday.



The country's imports also surged 6.2% year-on-year to €122.1 billion ($141 billion) during the same period.



The foreign trade balance posted a surplus of €14.5 billion in April.



On a monthly basis, the country's exports rose 0.9% while imports gained 1.2% compared to March.



Germany's exports totaled €79.1 billion to European Union member states and imports amounted to €61 billion from them.

In trade with non-EU countries, the country's exports hit €57.5 billion and imports reached €61.1 billion.



The US remained the top destination for German shipments with €11.4 billion, despite a 12.9% drop compared to the same month last year.



China continued to lead German imports as the country imported goods valued at €15.6 billion from Beijing, marking a 7.3% jump on a yearly basis.

