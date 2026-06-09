China's exports soar in May despite war conditions China sees higher-than-expected increase in exports

China's exports posted an increase of 19.4% year-on-year in May amid severe effects of ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the General Administration of Customs of China's data showed on Tuesday.



The country's exports rose by 19.4% to $376.7 billion in May, while market expectations was at about 15%.



China's imports went up by 24.3% to $271.3 billion; the foreign trade surplus was at $105.4 billion.



Over the same period, China's exports to the US increased by 35.4%, to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) by 7.6%, and to the EU countries by 24.3%.



At the beginning of the year, China posted a good performance in exports but saw a slowdown in March related to the war and US' tariff decisions.

