After Iran and Israel agree to halt attacks and Trump's statement related to end of war, energy prices post declines

Gold advances, energy declines on Iran deal hopes After Iran and Israel agree to halt attacks and Trump's statement related to end of war, energy prices post declines

Gold prices advanced while crude oil and broader energy markets fell amid growing optimism for a diplomatic resolution in the Iran conflict.

Ounce price of gold rose by 0.6% as of 0610GMT to $4,340 while silver gained 0.4% to $68.4.

Brent futures were traded for $93.2 per barrel, down 1.2%, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell by 1.5% to $89.9.

TTF Gas index, benchmark indicator for Europe, dropped by 1% €49.9 per megawatt/hour.

Heating oil prices dropped by 0.5% to $3.5 per gallon.

Negotiations between the US and Iran remain ongoing, President Donald Trump said early Tuesday, just hours after Iran and Israel agreed to halt attacks on one another that threatened to shatter a shaky ceasefire.

Trump said the talks with Tehran did not stop during the escalation in violence, signaling that a deal to formally end the war could be reached within "one or two days from now, but I think it's going well."