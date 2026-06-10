Forbes identifies America’s most successful living immigrants

Forbes magazine has identified America’s most successful living immigrants, compiling a list of 250 individuals who have made significant contributions to the country.

Topping this prestigious ranking are globally recognized figures such as Austrian-born Arnold Schwarzenegger, South African-born Elon Musk, and Russian-born Sergey Brin. These accomplished immigrants stand out for their leadership across a wide range of industries.

The list features prominent figures from technology, media, science, politics, and other fields.

These individuals not only achieved remarkable personal success after immigrating to the United States but also made major contributions to the American economy and society through the companies they founded and the innovations they introduced.

Alongside technology leaders such as Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, the list also includes Nobel Prize-winning scientists and influential figures from the arts and culture sector.

The ranking highlights the important role immigrants have played in America’s prosperity and underscores the opportunities the country has offered to people from around the world.