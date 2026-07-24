- Latest trade measures took effect Friday, with tariff rates ranging from 10% to 12.5% and governments responding around the world

FACTBOX – What to know about Trump's new tariffs on 60 economies - Latest trade measures took effect Friday, with tariff rates ranging from 10% to 12.5% and governments responding around the world

The US has announced a new round of tariffs on imports from 60 trading partners, intensifying the trade war relaunched by President Donald Trump after returning to office last year.

The measures impose duties of 10% to 12.5% on nearly all goods from countries and blocs including the UK, China and the European Union, covering the vast majority of US imports.

The tariffs replace a temporary levy that expired on Friday and are backed by Washington on the grounds that the affected trading partners have not done enough to combat forced labor.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) announced the measures Thursday under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

"The US has had a forced labor import ban for nearly a century, and rigorously enforces it. It's well past time for our trading partners to do the same,” US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement.

What happened?

The USTR said it determined the affected economies had engaged in unreasonable trade practices that burden or restrict US commerce.

The agency said all 60 investigated economies had failed to impose or effectively enforce bans on importing goods made with forced labor, which it said gave them an unfair trade advantage over the US.

The action also serves as the administration's latest attempt to reconstruct a global tariff system after the US Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump had exceeded his authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs of 10% to 50% in 2025.

Trump responded to that ruling by invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose a temporary 150-day, 10% global tariff, which expired late Thursday.

Which countries are affected?

The 60 economies affected account for about 99.4% of all US imports, according to USTR.

A 10% tariff applies to 17 economies that have adopted, committed to, or partially enforce forced-labor import bans: Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Canada, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Kingdom.

A rate of 10% or 12.5%, calculated net of existing most-favored-nation duty rates, applies to the European Union, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Switzerland, depending on the product.

A 12.5% tariff applies to all other investigated economies, which include China.

The USTR said certain products are exempt, including raw materials not available domestically in sufficient quantity, goods that could cause broader economic disruption if taxed, products already subject to separate tariffs such as steel, aluminum and autos, and goods entering under the US-Mexico-Canada trade pact.

Reactions

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada would "do whatever it takes" to defend its workers, businesses and families, adding that "everything's on the table" if negotiations with Washington fail, including possible retaliatory measures.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas rejected the US justification, saying the bloc has strong labor standards.

A spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing opposes "all forms of unilateral tariffs," adding that "tariffs and trade wars serve no party's interests."

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara described the imposition of fresh tariffs as "regrettable," arguing that Japan's trade practices comply with international rules.

Australia’s Trade Minister Don Farrell called the tariffs "completely unjustified" and said Australia would continue pressing Washington to remove them.

In a statement, the Brazilian government described the tariffs as “arbitrary” and said it would challenge them at the World Trade Organization under its Reciprocity Law.

Mexico’s Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said there was effectively no change for Mexico because the new tariffs replaced an earlier temporary measure.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, in a social media post, described the new US tariffs as "extremely disappointing."

South Korea’s presidential office said it will closely consult with the US to ensure the existing bilateral tariff agreement remains in place after Washington announced the new measures.

Malaysia welcomed receiving a comparatively lower tariff while saying negotiations with Washington would continue.​​​​​​​

