Kyiv is ready to share ‘battlefield experience’ depending on Tokyo’s level of readiness

Ukraine is open to cooperation with Japan on drones and unmanned systems, top diplomat says Kyiv is ready to share ‘battlefield experience’ depending on Tokyo’s level of readiness

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv is open to cooperation with Japan on drones and unmanned systems.

Speaking to Kyodo News on Friday, he said Ukraine is ready to share with Japan its “experience gained on the battlefield,” and is "open to interaction, based on the level of readiness of the Japanese side."

He said Kyiv is interested in high-level dialogue, including a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the upcoming Group of Seven summit in June in France. Sybiha added he plans to visit Japan in the second half of the year.

Sybiha’s statement comes after sources said Japan is considering introducing Ukrainian-developed drones to strengthen its defense capabilities after Kyiv approached Tokyo.

The Ukrainian top diplomat also urged the US not to ease sanctions pressure on Russia, warning against any temporary exemptions on Russian oil.

"Now is not the right time to ease the pressure on Russia," he said, calling the US role in achieving peace "decisive."

"Any decisions to ease or eliminate sanctions pressure on Russia are wrong, and they slow down peace efforts and the peace process," he added.

Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday that weapons exports “will become a reality” after key details were approved at the state level.

He said a new format of cooperation called Drone Deals, covering the production and supply of drones, missiles, ammunition and other military equipment, as well as technology exchange and integration with partners’ defense systems, is already underway with countries across the Middle East and Gulf region, Europe and the Caucasus.