Russia, China ties 'in line with the demands of time,' Xi says in Beijing meeting with Putin Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin hold joint news conference after talks in Beijing

Ties between Russia and China are in "line with the demands of time," Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday in a joint conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"We will move forward steadily, confidently, and relentlessly, achieving new great heights," Xi said after holding talks with Xi, at the Great Hall of the People, China's ceremonial state building.

Putin began a two-day visit to China on Tuesday, just days after US President Donald Trump concluded a three-day trip during which he held summit talks with Xi.

"Bilateral relationships have been conquering new heights and they're currently at an all-time high of all-encompassing partnership and strategic interaction in the new era," Xi said, emphasizing China-Russia ties as "an example of new type of relationships between two major powers."

Xi also called his bilateral talks with Putin "friendly and productive."

He urged efforts to foster mutual political trust and strengthen their strategic partnership, promote high-quality cooperation and interaction, encourage high-quality communication and cooperation, and pursue development and prosperity.

He also called for stronger cooperation in trade, energy, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and technological innovation, as well as high-quality international cooperation to reform and improve global governance.

"The Russian-Chinese friendship finds more and more support among young people, and our nations are becoming closer and understand each other better," Xi said, stressing strong ties in cultural and humanitarian fields, including tourism, education, and sports.

The two sides signed several documents, including agreements on bilateral cooperation, a joint statement for a multipolar world order and "new type" of international relations, as well as another on deeper strategic coordination and friendly cooperation between Russia and China.