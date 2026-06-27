1 missing, several injured after landslide destroyed home in Yamaguchi Prefecture

Typhoon Mekkhala threatens Japan after Higos weakens, flood, landslide risks persisting 1 missing, several injured after landslide destroyed home in Yamaguchi Prefecture

Japan remained on high alert Saturday as Typhoon Mekkhala approached the eastern coast after Typhoon Higos weakened to a tropical depression, with authorities warning of continued heavy rain, flooding and landslides, according to media reports.

Japan Meteorological Agency said Higos brushed past areas near Tokyo before weakening, while the stronger Mekkhala was moving northeast along the Pacific coast and could make landfall later Saturday, Kyodo News reported.

The agency forecast up to 250 millimeters (9.8 inches) of rain in the Tokai region and 200 millimeters in the Kanto-Koshin region, including Tokyo, by early Sunday.

The severe weather follows days of torrential rain caused by the two typhoons and a seasonal rain front.

In the Yamaguchi Prefecture, one person was reported missing and several others injured after a landslide destroyed a home Friday.

More than 2 million people across 13 prefectures in western Japan were placed under evacuation orders Friday as authorities warned of worsening conditions.

A Level 5 emergency safety alert, Japan's highest, was issued for parts of Seika in Kyoto Prefecture following another landslide.

Some areas have recorded exceptional rainfall, with Goto in the Nagasaki Prefecture receiving 600 millimeters since Tuesday, while more than 500 millimeters fell in parts of the Kumamoto and Saga prefectures.

Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant as the risk of further flooding and landslides continues.