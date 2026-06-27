Pakistan's Ishaq Dar speaks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi over phone after strikes

Top Pakistani, Iranian diplomats reaffirm commitment to regional peace in wake of new strikes Pakistan's Ishaq Dar speaks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi over phone after strikes

Pakistan and Iran on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to promoting lasting peace and stability in the region during a telephone call between their top diplomats following new attacks as US-Iranian peace talks continue.

Speaking with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Pakistan's Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan's commitment to play a constructive role in advancing regional and international peace, according to a statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

Araghchi expressed appreciation for Pakistan's continued support for the peace process. He also thanked Islamabad for facilitating the safe and smooth repatriation of Iranian crew members and fishermen to Iran.

The two agreed to remain in close contact as both countries continue diplomatic efforts.

The phone call came after the US said late Friday that its forces struck Iranian missile, drone, and radar sites after accusing Tehran of being behind an attack on a commercial vessel crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

Later Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its naval forces targeted US military positions across the region in response to American strikes on the country’s south and vowed a harsh response if escalation continues.

Earlier this month Iran and the US reached a 14-point understanding mediated by Pakistan, which entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

The agreement includes provisions on ending hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade on Iran, while 60 days of talks continue towards a more comprehensive and lasting deal.