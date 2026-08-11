Thai premier suspends new firearm carry permits after school shooting Move comes after deadly school shooting last week left 9 people dead

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday ordered a one-year nationwide suspension of new firearm carry permits following a deadly school shooting, saying the measure aims to “maintain public order, reduce the risk of violence, and restore public confidence.”

The Ministry of Interior, through the Department of Provincial Administration, also instructed local officials to tighten screening procedures for firearm purchase permits, including thorough background checks under the Firearms Act, according to NBT WORLD.

Supervision of licensed firearm owners with possession permits will also be strengthened to ensure continued compliance with legal requirements.

Firearms must be kept at home and may not be carried in public without lawful cause. Violations carry penalties of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht ($301), or both.

The move comes after a deadly school shooting Friday left nine people dead, including the grandparents of the student gunman, who later died by suicide.

Education Minister Prasert Jantararuangthong has proposed a six-point national safety package to the Cabinet aimed at preventing similar attacks, including mandatory mental health screenings, emergency drills and zero-tolerance policies on bullying and weapons, according to Thai Enquirer.

In a separate incident Monday, a former Thai lawmaker was arrested over the killing of the president of the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organization.