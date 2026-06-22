Drill aims to ensure preparedness in case China 'escalates its gray-zone activities into a full-scale military attack,' reports local media

Taiwan's military begins 5-day 'immediate combat readiness' drill Drill aims to ensure preparedness in case China 'escalates its gray-zone activities into a full-scale military attack,' reports local media

Taiwan's military on Monday launched a five-day "immediate combat readiness exercise" across the island to ensure preparedness to respond "swiftly" in case China "escalates its gray-zone activities into a full-scale military attack," local media reported.

The drill that runs from Monday through Friday is aimed at helping military units at all levels to strengthen their ability to "transition more quickly from peacetime to wartime operations," Taipei-based Central News Agency reported, citing a statement from the Ministry of National Defense.

At the outset of the drill, combat units began moving to designated defensive positions across the country in preparation for repelling invading enemy forces.

In northern Taiwan, several CM32, CM33, and CM34 "Clouded Leopard" eight-wheeled armored vehicles, as well as a military Field Information Communications System vehicle, were spotted traveling along the main highway.

In a separate development, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it detected 23 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and five official ships operating around the island early Monday.

The armed forces monitored the situation and responded, the ministry said in a post through US social media company X, without providing further details.