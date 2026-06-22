Premier Anwar hosts Bangladeshi counterpart Rahman, who is on his 1st overseas trip after February election

Malaysia, Bangladesh vow to boost ties as leaders meet in Kuala Lumpur Premier Anwar hosts Bangladeshi counterpart Rahman, who is on his 1st overseas trip after February election

Malaysia and Bangladesh vowed to boost ties as Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman met with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at the latter’s office in Kuala Lumpur on Monday on his first overseas trip after the February election.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to further strengthening economic cooperation and facilitating two-way trade and investment, and discussed Malaysia-Bangladesh relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest, said a joint statement.

The top leaders also discussed the labor market, the Halal industry, defense and security cooperation, and the energy sector, including Malaysian investment in the exploration of oil and gas in the Bay of Bengal.

Bangladesh remains Malaysia's second-largest trading partner in South Asia. Bangladesh imports goods worth about $2 billion from Malaysia, with exports of about $135 million yearly.

Bangladesh also comprises 37% of Malaysia's foreign workforce. Over 800,000 Bangladeshis have Malaysian work permits there.

Later, addressing a joint press conference after the talks, Rahman urged Malaysia to reopen its labor market for Bangladeshi workers, in addition to recalibrating undocumented workers from his country and, where possible, repatriating them.

"We also agreed that recruitment (of foreign workers) should be transparent, fair and affordable, reducing intermediaries and lowering the cost for foreign workers," he added.

Anwar, in return, said abuses against foreign workers who were exploited and ill-treated cannot be tolerated.

Since 2024, Kuala Lumpur has restricted the hiring of workers from Bangladesh amid allegations of debt bondage and forced labor.

In the meeting, Bangladesh also reiterated its strong desire to formalize its engagement with ASEAN by pursuing ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner status. The Malaysian prime minister appreciated the desire and replied positively.

The Malaysian side also expressed its support for Bangladesh’s aspiration to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world's largest trade pact.

Both leaders expressed concerns over the prolonged Rohingya crisis.

Malaysia reiterated its commitment to support efforts aimed at achieving a lasting resolution of the crisis, which lies in repatriating Rohingya to Myanmar, said the joint statement.

Bangladesh is hosting about 1.2 million Rohingya on its southeast coast in Cox’s Bazar, most of whom fled a Myanmar military crackdown in 2017.

Photo sources: Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, US social media company X